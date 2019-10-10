Dyson said the company had failed to find a buyer for the project and denied that it was a “product failure.”

Dyson announced plans last year to build the car in Singapore as part of a 2.5 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) investment in new technology globally.

The project was an ambitious attempt to enter an industry where even visionaries like Tesla’s Elon Musk have struggled to make money.

