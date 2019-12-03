Russia ranked 40th and China 56th while Hong Kong came in at No. 15.

The agency said Tuesday over 80% of Internet users in six European countries shop online, versus under 10% in some poorer countries.

The rankings are based on use of the Internet as well as access to secure internet servers, reliable postal services, and financial institution or mobile-money-service providers.

UNCTAD called the report provisional, cautioning that some data dates to 2017.

