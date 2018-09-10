NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Apple Inc., down $2.97 to $218.33

The company said that tariffs on Chinese imports would lead to higher prices for the Apple Watch and other products.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $6.01 to $156.36

The Chinese e-commerce company said founder Jack Ma will step down as chairman in September 2019.

CBS Corp., down 86 cents to $55.20

The media company said CEO Les Moonves will depart after new allegations of sexual misconduct.

Science Applications International Corp., down $8.21 to $81.65

The information technology company said it will buy government contractor Engility Holdings for $2.5 billion in stock.

United Rentals Inc., up $7.69 to $159.99

The equipment rental company will buy BlueLine Rental for $2.1 billion in cash.

General Electric Co., up 11 cents to $12.51

Industrial companies continued to rise as the dollar weakened and investors hoped for signs of progress in trade talks.

Greenbrier Cos., up $2.15 to $58.75

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than the rest of the market Monday.

HCA Healthcare Inc., down 97 cents to $131.50

The hospital operator said CEO R. Milton Johnson will retire at the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.