Dollar Tree Inc., down $2.91 to $78.91.
The discount retailer’s revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down 33 cents to $12.26.
The information technology company cut its cash flow forecast for the year because of supply chain disruptions.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.73 to $21.40.
The clothing and accessories retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits.
General Electric Co., up 7 cents to $10.95.
The conglomerate warned investors that the virus outbreak will hurt its first-quarter industrial free cash flow.
Campbell Soup, up $4.84 to $52.72.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $28.02 to $289.42.
Health insurers rose as Wall Street viewed Joe Biden’s strong Super Tuesday performance as good for the industry.
