Officials say the southern Arizona university was not appearing high on Google results when UA was typed into search engines.

University officials say the college will now use UArizona for its communications, including news releases. The college had already changed its Twitter handle to @uarizona.

Officials say there are not yet any plans to use the new abbreviation on college merchandise or in chants at sporting events.

