UPS expects to begin receiving the planes in 2024. There’s an option to buy up to 150 aircraft.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The beta aircraft have a 1,400-pound cargo capacity, so they’ll be able to transport time-sensitive deliveries more quickly than if the packages were being delivered via small fixed-wing planes that require an airstrip.
The aircraft have a 250-mile range and cruising speed of up to 170 miles per hour. It is hoped that the aircraft will allow UPS to plan a series of short routes, or one long route, on a single charge. The planes can charge in an hour or less and produce zero operational emissions.
