The agency also seeking comments on how to display crash avoidance technology information on vehicle window stickers for consumers to compare vehicles.
NHTSA’s ratings include a star system based on vehicle crash tests, but critics say nearly every vehicle gets four or five stars. The agency says it does not plan to update the crash tests at this time.
Comments will be accepted for 60 days by mail, at http://www.regulations.gov, and hand delivery to the Department of Transportation in Washington.
