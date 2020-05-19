6. Normal People by Sally Rooney - 9781984822192 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Wylde by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC)
8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle - 9781984801265 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316494953 - (Little, Brown and Company)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.