5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105856 - (Pottermore Publishing)
6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105894 - (Pottermore Publishing)
7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105887 - (Pottermore Publishing)
8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105863 - (Pottermore Publishing)
9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105870 - (Pottermore Publishing)
10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo - 9780807047422 - (Beacon Press)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.