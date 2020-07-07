4. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)
5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett - 9780525536970 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley - 9780062868954 - (William Morrow)
7. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo - 9780807047422 - (Beacon Press)
8. One Foot in the Grave by Denise Grover Swank - No ISBN Available - (DGS)
9. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes - 9781786816689 - (Bookouture)
10. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton - 9781982148058 - (Simon & Schuster)
