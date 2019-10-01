WASHINGTON — A federal court is ruling that the Federal Communications Commission had the right to dump net-neutrality rules, but couldn’t bar states like California from passing their own.

The ruling is largely a victory for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump administration appointee.

The 2015 net neutrality rules had barred internet providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from blocking, slowing down or charging internet companies to favor some sites or apps over others.