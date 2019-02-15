WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6 percent in January, a decline caused in large part by an 8.8 percent plunge in the making of motor vehicles and auto parts.

The Federal Reserve says that that the manufacturing component of the index dropped 0.9 percent last month, reversing a 0.8 percent gain in December. Over the past 12 months, factory production has increased just 2.9 percent. Manufacturing of wood products, computers, electrical equipment, apparel and chemicals also fell in January.

Utility output rose 0.4 percent as the winter caused more natural gas usage. Mining edged up 0.1 percent.

Overall industrial production is up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

The industrial sector used less of its capacity in January, as the capacity utilization rate fell to 78.2 from 78.8 in January.

