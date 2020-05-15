The Commerce Department said this week that reprieve is being extended for another 90 days.
But numerous loopholes have been exploited, especially as U.S. companies continued to supply Huawei with chips made outside the United States. The Commerce Department said the new restriction will “narrowly and strategically” target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors built in overseas foundries but using U.S. software and technology.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.