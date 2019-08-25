In this photo taken July 16, 2019, tech workers march to support Facebook’s cafeteria workers, who were rallying for a new contract with their company Flagship in San Francisco. Tech workers are speaking out on issues of immigration, the environment, sexual misconduct and military warfare like never before. Google, Amazon and Microsoft employees protest against how their work is used by the government. Through petitions and collective actions, others push for better internal policies, greener practices and better work conditions for contractors. (Samantha Maldonado/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The past two years have seen of groundswell of activism by U.S. tech employees who are trying to remake their industry from the inside out.

Tech workers are speaking out on issues of immigration, the environment, sexual misconduct and military warfare like never before.

Google, Amazon and Microsoft employees have protested against how their work is used by the government. Through petitions, letters and collective actions, they have pushed for new internal policies, greener practices and better wages and work conditions for affiliated workers, many of whom are contractors.

Experts say this degree of collective action in the industry is an unprecedented trend. And there’s evidence that some companies are listening and changing their ways. Still, some workers say the companies’ efforts fall short and more industry regulation is needed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.