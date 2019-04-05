NEW YORK — Like health officials facing measles outbreaks, internet companies are trying to contain vaccine-related misinformation they have long helped spread. So far, their efforts at quarantine are falling short.

In social media’s battle against misinformation, bogus claims about the dangers of vaccines are the next target. With some dangerous childhood diseases making a comeback due to lower vaccination rates, Facebook, Pinterest and others are trying to put the genie back in the bottle, even as they are hesitant to acknowledge responsibility for spreading falsehoods.

But despite countermeasures by the companies, it’s not difficult to find posts about the perceived, scientifically debunked dangers of inoculations and other anti-vax propaganda.

