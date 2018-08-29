LONDON — Dyson, the British company best known for its ground-breaking vacuum cleaners, says it has submitted a planning application to expand facilities at a former British military airfield to develop electric vehicles.

The company said Thursday it plans to build more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) of test tracks at the former Hullavington Airfield in southern England. The cars are expected to launch in 2021.

It also plans new office buildings for more than 2,000 staff that will eventually be employed at the site.

Billionaire founder James Dyson, one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs, has been a prominent advocate of Brexit. However, he has faced criticism for moving much of the firm’s production to Asia.

The company said it will invest 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in its electric car program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.