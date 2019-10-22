Shares in Netflix, which has dominated the streaming entertainment world for years, slumped almost 3%.

Netflix is trying to hold onto its vast customer base as cheaper alternatives from the likes of Apple, Disney and others go live next month.

Apple is charging only $5 per month for its service, while Disney is selling a service featuring its vast library of treasured films and TV shows for $7 per month. Netflix’s most popular U.S. plan costs $13 per month.

