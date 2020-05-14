SmileDirectClub Inc., down 72 cents to $7.00.

The maker of teeth-straightening products reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Flowers Foods Inc., up 20 cents to $22.81.

The maker of Wonder Bread and other baked goods beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Penske Automotive Group Inc., down 82 cents to $31.01.

The car and truck dealership chain suspended its quarterly dividend to cut costs because of the virus pandemic.

Jack In The Box Inc., up $1.76 to $65.47.

The burger chain’s fiscal second-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts and it suspended its dividend.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 45 cents to $10.7

The cruise operator reported a far bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the virus pandemic halted operations.

Virtusa Corp., down $6.57 to $25.19.

The information technology services company reported weak quarterly profit and pulled its financial forecasts.

