“Volkswagen will build them for millions, not just millionaires,” he vowed.

The company will build both internal combustion engine and battery powered vehicles on the same assembly line.

The “ID CROZZ” models — ID stands for intelligent design — will be initially be made in Germany, while Volkswagen completes a 564,000-square-foot (52,397-square-meter) addition to the Chattanooga body shop. Production will begin in Chattanooga in 2022. The plant, which employs about 3,800 people, will add about 1,000 new jobs.

