Technology stocks rose as bond yields, whose rise had made the sector seem pricey, eased back.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.92 to $54.90.

The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

BlackBerry Limited, down 91 cents to $8.43.

The cybersecurity company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

AD

Romeo Power Inc., down $2.04 to $8.33.

The energy technology company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.

AD

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.39 to $165.

The lighting maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., up $8.72 to $277.15.

The design software company completed its buyout of water infrastructure modelling company Innovyze.