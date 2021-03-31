Technology stocks rose as bond yields, whose rise had made the sector seem pricey, eased back.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.92 to $54.90.
The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
BlackBerry Limited, down 91 cents to $8.43.
The cybersecurity company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Romeo Power Inc., down $2.04 to $8.33.
The energy technology company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.
Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.39 to $165.
The lighting maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Autodesk Inc., up $8.72 to $277.15.
The design software company completed its buyout of water infrastructure modelling company Innovyze.
