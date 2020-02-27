The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon to bring packages faster and faster to customers’ homes. Amazon’s Prime $119 per-year membership program includes such perks as unlimited next-day shipping on more than 10 million items as well as free streaming of music, TV shows and movies.
Walmart Inc. recently rolled out a program offering customers the option to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited same-day grocery deliveries from nearly 2,000 Walmart stores.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.