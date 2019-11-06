In the lawsuit filed in August, Walmart said Tesla installed solar panels that went up in flames on seven of its store rooftops from 2012 to 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage.

The statement issued Wednesday says safety is a priority for both companies and they look forward to reactivating the systems.

The companies said in late August that they were working to resolve the dispute. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD