NEW YORK — A Walmart lawsuit against Tesla over fiery rooftop solar panels is being sealed by the court and both companies say they look forward to addressing all issues.

In joint statements Friday, the companies said they look forward to re-activating the panels once both sides are certain that all concerns have been addressed.

Neither company would say if the lawsuit had been dropped, but New York State Supreme Court records show it was “returned for correction.” It was not accessible online early Friday.

Walmart sued Tesla for “gross negligence” Tuesday, saying that the electric car company’s energy division installed solar panels that went up in flames on seven of its store rooftops.

