“That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we’re at a point where we’re learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers’ lives easier,” Ward wrote in a corporate blog.
Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but the company said it was still testing the self-piloting aircraft and didn’t say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.
