In this May 24, 2018, photo Amazon worker Khayyam Kain, right, hands off a package to a customer at an Amazon Treasure Truck in Seattle. The Treasure Truck is a quirky way for the online retailer to connect with shoppers in person, expand its physical presence and promote itself. Amazon has also used the trucks to try to bring people into Whole Foods, the grocery chain it bought last year. The trucks debuted two years ago and now roam nearly dozens of cities in the United States and England. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Amazon, which sells just about anything online, also hawks discounted beef and seafood from the back of trucks.

The Treasure Truck, as it is called, is a way for Amazon to connect with shoppers in person, expand its physical presence and help promote itself. The service debuted two years ago and the trucks now roam nearly 40 cities in the United States and England.

Truck sales are a tiny piece of the giant online retailer’s business. But one analyst says the value to Amazon may be in the app downloads the trucks generate, their ability to test what products are hot sellers, and the buzz they create.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.