President Donald Trump mentioned a long-discredited conspiracy theory in his July phone call with Ukraine’s leader. That theory tries to cast doubt on Russia’s role in the 2016 hacking of Democratic email.

The theory contends, without evidence, that the DNC hack was a setup based on fabricated computer records and designed to cast blame on Russia. One key figure in this supposed conspiracy is CrowdStrike, a security firm hired by the DNC that detected, stopped and analyzed the hack five months before the 2016 election.

Experts say his comment raises questions about Trump’s ability to distinguish implausible claims from intelligence analysis and further burdens a public already deluged with disinformation.

