FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, the Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone in New York. Work messaging platform Slack is taking the next step in filing to go public, the latest in several highly anticipated tech IPOs. In documents posted with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday, April 26, 2019, Slack Technologies Inc. says it posted a loss of $138.9 million on revenue of $400 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2019. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Work messaging platform Slack is taking the next step in filing to go public, the latest in several highly anticipated tech IPOs.

In documents posted with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday, Slack Technologies Inc. says it posted a loss of $138.9 million on revenue of $400 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2019.

In February Slack filed a draft registration statement with the SEC. Slack is pursuing a direct listing rather than a regular initial public offering. In a direct listing, a company doesn’t hire underwriters or sell new shares, just existing shares. It plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SK.”

Slack’s IPO comes after Pinterest, Lyft and Zoom went public. Uber and Postmates are due up next.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.