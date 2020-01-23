Xerox indicated earlier this month that it’s still interested in an HP deal, saying it had lined up $24 billion in binding financing commitments.
Xerox said Thursday that its 11 board nominees include former senior executives from companies including Aetna, United Airlines and Verizon.
The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs.
