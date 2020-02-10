In November, HP rejected a roughly $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox, saying that the bid undervalued HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp., best known for its copying machines.
The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs.
HP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
