“The door that China is opening will only open further and wider,” Xi said in a speech to an audience that included French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Greece, Jamaica and Serbia.

Xi affirmed promises to reduce restrictions on foreign investment and an offer, first made in June, to accelerate work on a China-Europe investment treaty.

Beijing has eased foreign access to its consumers, but none of the changes address U.S., European and other complaints about Chinese technology policies and other irritants that triggered the trade war.

Business groups have welcomed greater access to Chinese consumers but express frustration that Beijing is easing access to industries one at a time instead of throwing open its economy.

