Cooper Companies, Inc., up $16.68 to $323.49.
The medical device company reported good fiscal third-quarter profits and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Broadcom Inc., up $10.86 to $362.95.
Strong demand from cloud computing and telecom customers helped the chipmaker beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Yext, Inc., down $1.08 to $16.45.
The software developer remained cautious about growth for the rest of the year as the economy remains weak.
Capital One Financial Corp., up $4.07 to $73.99.
Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to lend money at higher rates.
Alphabet Inc., down $48.30 to $1,581.21.
The Justice department could file an antitrust suit against Google’s parent by the end of September, according to media reports.
Navistar International Corp., up $2.07 to $37.35.
Volkswagen plans to make a fresh push to buy the truck and engine maker, according to media reports.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.