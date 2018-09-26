NEW YORK — Remote villages in Africa and Asia are receiving electricity using a little-known type of technology: zinc-air batteries.

California-based NantEnergy said Wednesday it has created a zinc-air battery storage system that can provide power at a lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.

Jason Burwen of the Energy Storage Association says utilities across the U.S. are deploying energy storage systems as part of their infrastructure. He says military bases and small communities often use lithium ion batteries, especially to power “micro-grids” found on islands or in remote areas.

NantEnergy says its zinc air battery system can deliver energy for $100 per kilowatt hour. The technology is also being used in cell phone towers.

The company says reducing battery cost to compete with fossil fuels is critical so that more people can afford the technology.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.