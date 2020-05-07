Keybase is Zoom’s first acquisition. The company will help Zoom implement end-to-end encryption, a type of security which means Zoom has no access to the contents of encrypted data.
Zoom says it will publish details of the encryption design on May 22 for feedback.
Zoom, which boasts 300 million users, had the luck to be in the right place at the right time just as millions of employees around the world suddenly found themselves ordered to work from home. But the San Jose, California company has been playing catch up with security after people hacked into others’ videos in a practice called “Zoombombing.”
