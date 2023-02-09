TechTarget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.2 million.
The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $73 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $41.6 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $297.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.
