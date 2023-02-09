TechTarget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $73 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.6 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $297.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.

