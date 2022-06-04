Placeholder while article actions load

“The elites in society have the loudest megaphone when it comes to gun control,” Ted Cruz declared on Twitter last month, summing up his talk at the National Rifle Association’s Leadership Forum in Houston. “They live in gated neighborhoods and have private security.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a US senator, graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School and husband of a Goldman Sachs managing director, Cruz knows his elites. But is he right that such people tend to live in gated communities? And are those behind gates really more likely to favor gun control?

These are questions to which it seemed like there might be data-driven answers, so I started looking. I didn’t find a clear one to the second, although my guess would be that it’s “no.” But there are a lo of statistics available on how many people live in gated communities and what their demographics are, and some of them may surprise you.

Communities with walls and gates have of course been around for millennia, and in the US the pioneering gated residential development of Tuxedo Park outside New York City (which gave the formal suit its name) dates to the late 1800s. But the phenomenon only really took off here much more recently. “Gated communities...have been springing up around the country since the early 1980s,” University of California, Berkeley, urban scholars Edward J. Blakely and Mary Gail Snyder wrote in “Fortress America,” the 1997 book that announced the arrival of a major new topic of research and political debate.

The residences we are discussing are not multi-unit, high-density apartment and condominium buildings with security systems or doormen in which gates or guards prevent public access to lobbies, hallways, and parking lots. Gated communities are different: their walls and fences preclude public access to streets, sidewalks, parks, beaches, rivers, trails, playgrounds — all resources that without gates or walls would be open and shared by all the citizens of a locality.

Blakely and Snyder estimated that there were three million American households — out of either 99 million or 101 million total, depending on which Census Bureau survey you went by — living in such communities at the time, with their number growing rapidly. “These developments in part reflect the notion of community as an island, a social bulwark against the general degradation of the urban social order,” they lamented. “They also reflect the increasing attempt to substitute private controls for public organization, for the joint responsibilities of democratic citizenship all of us share.”

Many on the political left and center went on to echo these concerns, with some painting those behind gates as privileged reactionaries. The right-wing critique of gated-community dwellers as liberal hypocrites appears to be more recent, with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions claiming in 2018 that critics of President Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall and other immigration policies “live in gated communities, many of them,” and Fox News host Tucker Carlson opining in 2019 that if Trump’s wall had to go, so did “the gated communities of Brentwood.”

Brentwood is an affluent neighborhood of Los Angeles that boasts a few high-end gated neighborhoods and a fair number of not-so-high-end-but-still-expensive apartment complexes with gates. The vast majority of its single-family houses are ungated, but many do have little signs out front alerting would-be intruders that if they set off the alarm system, armed security guards will respond. Brentwood is also quite liberal politically, with all precincts voting for Joe Biden over Trump in 2020 by margins of at least 2-to-1. So let us allow that there are at least a few grains of truth to the Cruz-Sessions-Carlson critique.

But the notion that gated communities have become so widespread in the US that they house large segments of the liberal elite or the conservative elite or whatever elite it is that you have a problem with seemed off to me, especially since in the three metropolitan regions other than Los Angeles that are most often identified as housing the nation’s agenda-setting elite — New York, Washington and the San Jose-San Francisco Bay Area — they are not a major visible presence, Tuxedo Park notwithstanding. And since 2001, there’s been data on that.

That year, the Census Bureau started asking about gated communities as part of the American Housing Survey it conducts every two years on behalf of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The specific question was, “Is your community surrounded by walls or fences preventing access by persons other than residents?” If yes, there was a follow-up question about whether there was a “special entry system” — presumably a gate. The questions were included in every AHS through 2009, then dropped in 2011 (survey funder HUD was facing some pretty sharp cuts to its discretionary budget). The first question was restored, minus follow-up, in 2015. Here are the results, expressed as a percentage of total occupied housing units:

The AHS numbers seemed to fit pretty well with what Blakely and Snyder had estimated and projected in 1997: They showed almost four million housing units in 2001 secured with walls and fences and protected by a special entry system, according to the AHS, and that number grew 53% over the rest of the decade.

But given that almost all of that growth occurred between 2005 and 2007, and much of it evaporated when AHS survey takers started asking the question again in 2015, I suspect some change in survey design might be behind the inconsistency. The number and percentage of housing units in communities surrounded by walls and fences has grown since 2001, but not as fast as it did in the 1980s and 1990s or appeared to be doing in the late-2000s data.

A look at residents’ demographic characteristics and whether they own or rent changes the picture even more. The 2001 AHS data, three researchers reported in 2005, “shows that low-income renters are actually more likely to live in walled or gated communities compared to affluent homeowners.” That has continued to be true. More than two-thirds of the housing units reported in 2019 as being in communities secured by walls or fences were rentals. Meanwhile, the number of owner-occupied units that met this description rose just 14% (from a little under 3.1 million to a little over 3.5 million) from 2001 to 2019, and their share of total occupied housing units actually fell slightly.

The anomalousness of the 2007 and 2009 numbers is even more apparent in this chart, raising questions about the reliability of the data then, before and since. Also, breaking things down by owners and renters as I’ve done here doesn’t perfectly capture the divide between fancy gated communities and run-of-the-mill apartment complexes with fences around them — Florida’s Fisher Island is possibly the fanciest limited-access community in the country, albeit one secured by water rather than walls or fences, and there are plenty of places to rent there if you can spare $20,000 a month. Still, equating owner-occupied homes behind community walls with the gated communities of popular discourse seems close enough to being right for our purposes, and the AHS statistics showing a fizzling or at least plateauing of the gated-community boom over the past two decades match up with some other things we know about the period.

Violent crime in the US fell sharply starting in the early 1990s, for example. Cities, where that crime had been concentrated, revived. In 1980 the prices of houses in the US rose with their distance from city centers; by 2010 this relationship had reversed. The signature US housing trend of the 2010s was blocky wood-framed apartment buildings in cities and suburban downtowns. Guarded gates came to be seen as a pointless hassle by many, with “gated community” ranking No. 5 (just behind “only a shower stall in master bath”) on the list of features most unwanted by homebuyers in a 2013 National Association of Homebuilders survey.

The past two years have seen a mass adoption of remote work, a sharp increase in some violent crimes and a devaluation of real estate in big cities relative to suburbs and smaller cities. It’s possible that we’re at the beginning of a major trend reversal, and that gated communities will enjoy a revival (data from the 2021 American Housing Survey will be released in the third quarter of this year, although it’s unlikely to show much of a shift yet). Also, gated communities still appear to be on the rise in the developing world, and may well house significant portions of some nations’ ruling elites.

But in the US, as the much-criticized recent protests outside the suburban Maryland and Virginia homes of several Supreme Court justices made clear, that’s just not where things stand at the moment. Only 3% of Washington-area housing is in owner-occupied units in communities secured by walls or fences, according to the 2019 AHS, and if you subtract out (1) subdivisions that are surrounded by walls or fences but not gated and (2) retirement communities, it’s probably a lot less than that. Among major US metropolitan areas, those in the Sun Belt are most likely to have homeowners sheltered behind walls, with Miami on a different plane from the rest.

The Miami area is of course home to many retirees, and the modern gated-community boom got its start with the advent of master-planned developments for retirees in the 1960s. Nationwide, those 65 and older represented about 40% of householders in owner-occupied homes in walled or fenced communities in 2017 (the 2019 breakdown isn’t available), versus about 25% of householders overall. While people in that age group do wield an awful lot of power these days — they hold the US presidency and the top positions in the House and Senate, as well as spots three through six on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world’s wealthiest people — retirees living in gated communities for the most part don’t fit the description of “the elites in our society.”

Most residents of walled communities don’t fit that description, in fact. In 2019, 57% of the owner-residents in walled or fenced communities had household incomes of less than $100,000 a year and two-thirds made less than $120,000. That of course does leave a third — about 1.2 million households — making $120,000 or more, which is where the AHS income breakdown tops out. There definitely are some rich people living in gated communities! But any ranking of the richest communities in the country, or Charles Murray’s list of “Super Zips” characterized by high incomes and high percentages of college graduates, is dominated by ungated suburbs and urban neighborhoods.

One might argue that I’m being too literal here. As a housing advocate said in an article about Atherton, a town between San Francisco and the tech campuses of Silicon Valley that comes in first or second in most national income rankings, “They aren’t literally a gated city, but they are metaphorically a gated one and they have done that by zoning.” In his actual talk to the NRA, as opposed to his Twitter summary, Cruz similarly extended the metaphor by saying that pro-gun-control elites “make their accusations … from gated communities equipped with private security or, at the very least, from expensive neighborhoods protected by high home prices and low crime rates.”

So yes, the very, very rich live different lives from the rest of us, lives often protected by private security. Even low-grade elites such as, cough, opinion columnists at major news organizations tend to cluster in relatively safe neighborhoods, send our kids to safe schools and spend most of our time hanging out with people whose views and lives are similar to ours.

That’s all worthy of examination and criticism, and it gets tons. But it’s not the same as the nation’s elites retreating behind actual gates. The rise of walled or fenced communities for homeowners in the US seems to have stalled out quite a while ago at about 4% of the nation’s housing stock, with those behind actual gates amounting to something less than that. Most of the residents of these communities aren’t rich.

Are they gun control supporters? I wasn’t able to track down much research on the political attitudes of gated-community dwellers, but the 2005 California study and 2010 Canadian one that I did find both came to the conclusion that those in gated communities are to the right politically of those living in nearby ungated neighborhoods — which in the US can be translated into meaning they’re less likely to support gun control.

Then again, Donald Trump’s gift for alienating affluent suburbanites may have had an impact in gated communities too. A perusal of the New York Times’ “Extremely Detailed Map of the 2020 Election” reveals that Tuxedo Park residents voted to the left of surrounding communities in New York’s Orange County, while those in the San Francisco Bay Area gated neighborhoods of Rossmoor (a retirement community) and Blackhawk (a high-end development favored by pro athletes and corporate executives) voted similarly to their mostly Democratic neighbors.

In Los Angeles the gated neighborhoods in Brentwood and nearby areas are generally too small to distinguish on the map. The gated city of Hidden Hills in the San Fernando Valley is distinguishable, and voted to the right of most of its neighbors, although it was still plus-18% for Joe Biden. The gated communities in the South that I could identify on the map, such as Hot Springs Village in Arkansas, were overwhelming pro-Trump, but so were most areas around them. All in all, not enough information from which to draw strong conclusions.

So basically, as you probably guessed at the beginning, Ted Cruz was just making stuff up. But I am most grateful to him for the learning experience.

