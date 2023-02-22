Teladoc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PURCHASE, N.Y. — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.81 billion in its fourth quarter.
The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $637.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Teladoc expects its results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million for the fiscal first quarter.
