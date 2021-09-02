You may have experienced the lure of the network effect yourself. Last January, as my own phone pinged with dozens of contacts signing up to Signal and Telegram, a friend in one WhatsApp group encouraged everyone to join him on Signal while he jumped ship. “I’m moving to Signal for data privacy reasons,” he told us. Half of us obliged, but conversation in the new group he created was non-existent. A few weeks later, the friend quietly joined us back on WhatsApp, where his family and work colleagues had stayed put.