Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million.
The digital services provider posted revenue of $630 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $183 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.
Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion.
