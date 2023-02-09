Telus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $182.7 million.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.16 billion.
