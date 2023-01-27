Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The temporary labor market has for decades been a reliable barometer of recession risk, and it’s once again flashing warning signals that a downturn lies ahead. But it’s probably still a bit early to make too much of the leading indicator. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clearly, the emphasis on temp jobs is well-founded in historical data and logic. Ever since staffing agencies have existed, companies have used them to stay agile during economic turning points. Temp workers are often the first hired in an incipient expansion and the first dismissed in a downturn, so economists have learned to watch them for cues, at least since researchers Lewis Segal and Daniel Sullivan wrote about the phenomenon in 1995. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard even called out temp workers in a speech this month at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business:

Recent declines in average weekly hours, temporary-help services, and monthly payrolls growth suggest tentative signs that labor demand is cooling. Employment at temporary-help services firms — a good leading indicator — peaked in July 2022 and has been declining since then, ending the year only slightly above its December 2019 level.

Indeed, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the temp workforce shrunk by 3.5%, or 111,000 workers, in the past five months, the sort of drop that has only occurred before or during recessions. In the 2001 downturn, the decline only reached that magnitude two months before the start of the recession:

In 2007, it was a similar story:

But if ever there were a scenario likely to break the mold, this would be it, as Traci Fiatte, chief executive officer of Randstad North America, told me by phone on Wednesday. “The last couple of years have just been so wonky,” the staffing executive said. “We’ve had to really look under the hood and peel back that onion and not just assume that the same consolidated look at temporary labor is the only way to look at it.”

Consider the types of temporary jobs that boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands were created to track the contacts of people infected with the virus; take people’s temperatures at entertainment venues; and service call centers when the lion’s share of commerce went remote. The upshot was a transitory spike in temporary help jobs that have slowly disappeared in the past year. Unless there’s another pandemic, many may never return.

Manufacturing and logistics companies also used temp workers to meet warehouse demand that boomed during the pandemic as companies scrambled to meet inventory shortfalls. Now, some companies are dealing with the opposite problem: bloated inventory that isn’t moving fast enough. Fiatte said the number of those jobs is declining this January beyond what can be explained by post-holiday seasonality alone. “What I read into these numbers is, yes, there is softening,” Fiatte said. “But not so much that I’m panicked. It’s not falling off a cliff.”

One plausible interpretation, then, is that temp work is simply normalizing.

The number of temporary help services workers had been relatively stable in the three years preceding the pandemic at an average of about 3 million jobs. If temp employment reverts to that level and starts to flatten out, then the broader concern about the economy may prove to be much ado about nothing.

On the other hand, myriad risks remain after the Fed pushed up interest rates by 4.25 percentage points in just nine months. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauges of manufacturing and services activity have both moved into contractionary territory; retail sales have declined in two consecutive monthly reports; and it’s conceivable that the economy is just starting down a path that even the temp market doesn’t fully reflect. If temp jobs blow through that 3 million level in the months to come, then it will become much harder to explain away the decline in one of the most historically reliable indicators of labor market trouble.

