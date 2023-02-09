Tempur Sealy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.7 million.
The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $455.7 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.92 billion.
Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.
