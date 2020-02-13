MGM Resorts International, down $1.86 to $31.80
The casino and resort operator pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 and its CEO is resigning.
NetApp Inc., down $5.64 to $55.18
The data storage company’s earnings fell short of expectations and it gave a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
Tesla Inc., up $36.71 to $804
The electric vehicle maker is offering $2 billion in stock.
Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.27 to $27.77
The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese reported disappointing sales.
Redfin Corp., $4.61 to $30.11
The real estate broker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., down 15 cents to $94.50.
The mattress company handily beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
