Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. — COLUMBIA, Md. — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.6 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.2 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $683.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $188 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 56 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $800 million to $810 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB