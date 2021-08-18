Happily complying with regulations for the greater good has become a mantra for Chinese businesses. In March, Tencent explained that Beijing’s new rules for fintech — including curbs on loans and interest rates — would likely hurt its bottom line, but were a way to make the industry healthier and more sustainable. Two weeks ago, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said it was plowing “excess profits” into various aspects of its e-commerce business to assist merchants and consumers, even though that would result in real damage to its income.