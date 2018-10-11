Catching a falling knife.

That’s how I’d describe Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s strategy to buy back its own shares over the past six weeks. The adventure started off on Sept. 7 with a minor purchase of 22,700 shares at HK$311.50 apiece. By Thursday morning the stock was down 4 percent, 8 percent, 15 percent.

That’s not the worst part. Tencent’s first repurchase in four years got even more expensive, with management buying shares for as much as HK$329.60 apiece just two weeks ago. The stock is down almost 20 percent from that level.

By Wednesday, just 33 days after that initial purchase, Tencent had shelled out HK$807 million ($103 million) for 2.56 million shares. That’s an average of HK$315.49 per share. And more often than not, the company lost money by the close of that day’s trading.

So far this year, Tencent has bought shares in a range of companies – from a location-based services provider to a grocery-deliveries startup – yet getting a return on its own stock has turned out to be a loser from the start.

To be sure, buybacks aren’t designed to make money from your own stock; they’re supposed to support the share price and signal confidence, a strategy that’s failed so far.

With shares trading as low as HK$265 Thursday morning, Tencent’s dabble in it own stock had lost it 16 percent in less than six weeks.

Annualized, that’s a loss of 85 percent.

Shares closed lower than Tencent’s average price paid in 12 sessions, and higher in 10 sessions, for the 22 trading days since the first repurchase on Sept. 7.

An even more accurate analysis can be derived from doing a time-weighted calculation to take into account the date of each individual transaction.

