Tenet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $411 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.23. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.68 to $5.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion.

