TVA reports say coal ash is escaping through holes in dirt walls and toxins are leaking into groundwater monitoring wells. The wells are dug to determine what contamination may be present at a storage site, according to the newspaper.

“None of us should be surprised trace contaminates are showing up around our landfills,” the CEO said. “The right thing to do is to monitor that, characterize it, see if any of that material is migrating (into water supplies). ... We don’t see any evidence there is any migration.”

Coal ash wastewater from the plant is released into the Cumberland River, according to TVA permits. The river is a source for two public water suppliers and a nearby city.

Plans to build a new coal ash dump on undeveloped land at the plant are underway, according to the TVA. There are also plans to build new lined water basins to better handle and treat water contaminated by coal ash, said Lyash, TVA Vice President Scott Turnbow and TVA staffer Danny Stephens.

