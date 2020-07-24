The market had peaked at a five-month high at midweek as the likelihood of a new spending bill and potential coronavirus vaccines outweighed concern about relations with China. The momentum broke Thursday after an unexpected rise in jobless claims and other signs of economic slowing added to concern that growth was petering out.
Five of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups posted declines for the week. Information technology stocks dropped 1.5 percent in the worst performance. Energy stocks rose the most, advancing 2.1 percent.
Intel plunged 16 percent, leading declines among 15 of the 30 Dow stocks. The chipmaker’s shares posted their biggest weekly decline since 2002, as analysts saw the possibility of outsourcing the manufacturing as the potential end of its biggest differentiator, combining semiconductor design and production, which kept it competitive for decades.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 26-week bills, two-year notes, 13-week bills and five-year notes on July 27. Other items on next week’s government auction calendar include:
July 28
●$30 billion 120-day cash-management bill
●$30 billion 42-day cash-management bill
●Two-year floating-rate notes
●Seven-year notes
July 30
●Four-week bills
●Eight-week bills
— Bloomberg News