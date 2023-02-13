Teradata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.
The data management company posted revenue of $452 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $33 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 64 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.06 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDC