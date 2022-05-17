Placeholder while article actions load

All eyes in crypto are on TerraUSD (UST), the algorithmic stablecoin that is part of the Terra blockchain ecosystem and is supposed to maintain a 1-to-1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Over the past week, it has very much not kept that peg, and the value of UST has plummeted from $19 billion to $1 billion. Luna — the native token for Terra’s blockchain (similar to how ETH is the native token for Ethereum) — has collapsed from a peak market cap of more than $40 billion.

In light of this high-profile wipeout, American University professor Hilary Allen told Bloomberg that she “wouldn’t be surprised if this is the end of algorithmic stablecoins.”

Shared by many commentators, this sentiment is likely wrong.

“Uncollateralized algorithmic stablecoins are a way to create a faith-based currency with no hard collateral backing — creating something out of nothing, like the U.S. dollar,” says Jon Wu, head of growth at crypto privacy startup Aztec Network. “And there will always be people chasing that vision.”

As Wu detailed in a viral Twitter thread, a key reason that people wanted to hold UST was that Terra offered ~20% APR on tokens staked in the ecosystem’s Anchor protocol. The interest was paid out of Terra’s multi-billion dollar ecosystem fund, composed primarily of Luna tokens (Matt Levine calls the ~20% APR a form of “promotional interest” to attract demand).

To understand why such projects will keep springing up, let’s walk through the purpose of a stablecoin as highlighted in a Terra deep dive from Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway:

• Maintaining a steady value: Crypto markets are “volatile and fragmented,” which creates uncertainty for market participants. Stablecoins are “a way to move money around with confidence that you won’t lose a large sum” of your crypto holdings.

• Important for DeFi: The steady value created by stablecoins make them an important primitive block for decentralized finance (DeFi), “allowing investors to transact in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. They are used in a wide variety of lending, borrowing, trading and yield farming programs.”

Which leads us to the next question: how do stablecoins provide a steady value? Per crypto exchange Gemini, there are four main ways to do it:

• Fiat-backed: A stablecoin backed 1-to-1 with fiat currency, which is held “in reserve with a central issuer or financial institution” (eg., Tether’s USDT).

• Commodity-backed: A stablecoin backed by “physical assets like precious metals, oil and real estate” (eg., Tether Gold, XAUT).

• Crypto-backed: A stablecoin backed by crypto collateral — like ETH — and is run by “smart contracts instead of relying on a central issuer” (eg., MakerDAO).

• Algorithmic: These stablecoins aren’t backed by fiat, crypto or physical assets. Rather, they create price stability based on “specialized algorithms and smart contracts that manage the supply of tokens in circulation” (eg., Terra’s UST).

There are trade-offs with each stablecoin, though.

Fiat-backed and commodity-backed stablecoins are not native to the crypto ecosystem (“off-chain”), while crypto-backed stablecoins are “on-chain” but require overcollateralization because crypto assets are so volatile.

In algorithmic stablecoins, the management of the token supply — in Terra’s case, swapping between the UST and Luna tokens — creates the possibility for a death spiral when the dollar peg breaks. The Terra team even bought more than $3 billion of Bitcoin in an attempt to provide hard collateral separate from its algorithm and collective faith in the protocol. And this BTC reserve was depleted in an attempt to defend the peg.

Despite this flaw, the crypto industry keeps going back to the algorithmic playbook. Before Terra UST, there was SafeCoin, NuBits, Iron Finance and Basis Cash (Terra co-founder Do Kwon was also behind this project).

Moving forward, fiat-backed stablecoins should remain the largest players in the game: Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC are worth a combined ~$130 billion. However, an uncollateralized algorithmic stablecoin remains the “holy grail” for crypto industry per Aztec Network’s Wu.

“Take MakerDAO,” Wu explained to me over the phone. “To mint $1 of its [token] DAI, you need ~$2 of collateral. It’s not very capital efficient. In comparison, algorithmic stablecoins allow you to create something out of nothing. There’s going to be another founder who claims to have figured out a new algorithmic solution and there will always be an investor willing to fund the idea, even if most industry insiders are aware of the failure risks.”

To prepare for the next algorithmic stablecoin, Wu says that the industry needs to establish internal norms of disclosures for retail investors.

Over the weekend, billionaire Mark Cuban — who lost an investment on the Iron Finance algorithmic stablecoin (Titan) — shared a similar sentiment:

Where I think regulation is absolutely needed is with stablecoins. Only tokens pegged to a currency with equivalent assets (ie treasury notes $ for $ ) should be allowed to be called stablecoins. Algorithmically defined tokens should be called anything but stable coins.

Whatever name the industry ends up giving “algorithmic stablecoins,” expect to see more of these projects in the future.

